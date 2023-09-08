城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

Apple Arcade：可用遊戲和最新版本的綜合指南

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple Arcade：可用遊戲和最新版本的綜合指南

Apple Arcade, the subscription-based gaming service from Apple, has quickly grown its library of games since its launch. With close to 100 titles initially and now over 200 games available, Apple Arcade offers a diverse selection of games for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV.

To explore and download the latest games, users can head to the Arcade tab in the App Store, scroll down to the bottom, and select “See All Games.” The newest releases are typically listed at the top of the page.

The latest release on Apple Arcade is My Talking Angela 2+, a popular virtual pet game from the creators of the My Talking Tom franchise. In this game, players help Angela, a fashionable cat, stay busy in her big-city home with activities like dancing, baking, and martial arts.

Another recent addition is Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, a rhythm game that originally launched in arcades in 1999. Players can shake it with their maracas and groove to 40 hit songs from various genres, including tracks from artists like Lady Gaga and PSY.

finity. is a handcrafted matching game with limited moves that challenges players to think strategically and make clever matches. Climb the leaderboards, unlock special tiles and power-ups, and explore different themes in Classic Mode or get lost in the music with Tempo Mode.

Kingdoms: Merge & Build offers a unique blend of merge-2 gameplay and kingdom-building mechanics. Players must help Prince Edward and his friends restore a kingdom that has been destroyed by a mysterious magical power. Embark on a magical adventure filled with quests and unravel the mystery behind the kingdom’s downfall.

These are just a few examples of the games available on Apple Arcade. Other titles include Neograms+, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Stardew Valley+, Ridiculous Fishing EX, LEGO DUPLO WORLD+, Slay the Spire+, Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+, Retro Bowl+, Jet Dragon, and Bold Moves+.

It’s worth noting that Apple Arcade is compatible with PS5 and Xbox wireless controllers, allowing players to enjoy these games with their preferred controller.

Apple Arcade continues to add new games regularly, with updates and releases planned for the upcoming months. September alone is expected to see 40+ game updates and three new releases.

Enjoy the diverse range of games available on Apple Arcade and dive into the exciting world of gaming on Apple devices.

來源：

– Apple Arcade games: Apple App Store

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

最新消息

智能家居的未來：自動化如何改變我們的生活方式

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

Get $400 off the HP 15-inch Pavilion Laptop: A Deal Worth Checking Out

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
最新消息

Toyota Unveils Long-Awaited Manual Transmission for 2023 GR Supra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

專業技術

為英國學生推出新的數字校舍 Splatoon 3 錦標賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
最新消息

智能家居的未來：自動化如何改變我們的生活方式

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

星空故障：錯誤刪除了玩家飛船中的重要物品

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

Payday 3 公開測試版：如何加入和測試遊戲

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論