城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

Android TV 12 Update Rolled Out for First-Generation Xiaomi Mi Box S

By曼波布雷西亞

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Android TV 12 Update Rolled Out for First-Generation Xiaomi Mi Box S

The first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S, a streaming device launched in 2018, has recently received an unexpected update to Android TV 12. This update comes after a significant gap since the last major update, which was Android 9 in 2020.

However, while the update is a welcome surprise, it appears that it may not be ready for all users. Numerous threads on Reddit report issues with the update, such as the optical audio output missing as an option in the settings and, in some cases, the device completely ceasing to work. Due to these problems, it is advisable for users of the first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S to avoid installing the latest update.

According to @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter, this will be the final update that the chip within this particular generation of the Mi Box S can handle. Therefore, future major platform updates are no longer possible. However, there is hope that Xiaomi will address the issues with the current update and release a revised version to fix these problems.

Android TV is an operating system designed for television sets and streaming devices. It provides a user-friendly interface and access to various apps and services for entertainment purposes. Xiaomi Mi Box S is a streaming device produced by Xiaomi, allowing users to stream content from various sources on their television.

來源：
– 來源文章：[來源標題]
– @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter: [Twitter Handle]

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

最新消息

從工廠車間到雲端：物聯網如何改變全球製造業

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

The Future of Internet Content: How Volumetric Video is Transforming the Digital Landscape

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

如何修復《使命召喚：現代戰爭 14515》中的錯誤代碼 2

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

從工廠車間到雲端：物聯網如何改變全球製造業

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

新的免費射擊活動：凱利的清倉為遊戲內物品提供巨大折扣

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

NBA 2K24 推出慶祝嘻哈音樂 50 週年的原聲帶

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

Google 更新 Android 徽標和 Bugdroid 以實現現代風格

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論