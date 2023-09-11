城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

Fall Tech Event Lineup: What to Expect in September and October

By加布里埃爾博塔

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Fall Tech Event Lineup: What to Expect in September and October

September and October are exciting months for tech enthusiasts, as major events and conferences take place, showcasing the latest innovations and announcements in various industries. Let’s take a look at some of the upcoming events and what we can expect from them.

多倫多國際電影節 (TIFF)
When: Thursday, September 7th – Sunday, September 17th
地點：加拿大多倫多市中心
What: TIFF is an annual film festival that highlights international films and offers screenings, lectures, events, and workshops.

蘋果奇觀
When: Tuesday, September 12th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT
地點：Apple Park，庫比蒂諾，加利福尼亞州
What: Apple’s highly anticipated event, Wonderlust, will showcase the new iPhone 15 lineup, rumored to have USB-C ports instead of Lightning.

底特律車展
When: Wednesday, September 13th – Sunday, September 24th
Where: Huntington Place Convention Center, Detroit, Michigan
What: The Detroit Auto Show, also known as the North American International Auto Show, brings together automakers and industry experts to showcase and discuss the latest automotive trends and new vehicles.

亞馬遜設備和服務活動
When: Wednesday, September 20th at 10AM ET
地點：亞馬遜 HQ2 園區，弗吉尼亞州阿靈頓
What: Amazon is hosting an invite-only event at its second headquarters, where they are expected to reveal new devices and services.

微軟特別活動
When: Thursday, September 21st
地點：紐約市
What: Microsoft will be hosting an invite-only “special event,” likely focusing on updated Surface devices and advancements in AI.

Vox Media’s Code Event
When: Tuesday, September 26th – Wednesday, September 27th
地點：加利福尼亞州尼古湖麗思卡爾頓酒店
What: Code is a tech event that brings together influential voices in the industry. This year, it features notable speakers such as X/Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, GM CEO Mary Barra, and more.

This is just a glimpse of what’s to come in September and October. Other events, such as Meta Connect, Made by Google, and Samsung Developer Conference, are also on the horizon, promising exciting announcements and insights into virtual reality, new Google devices, and Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem updates, respectively. As more events are announced, stay tuned for updates on The Verge.

來源：
– TIFF Official Website
– Apple Wonderlust 活動
– Detroit Auto Show Official Website
– Amazon Devices and Service Event
– Microsoft Special Event
– Vox Media’s Code Event
– Meta Connect 2023
– Made by Google Event
– Samsung Developer Conference

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

最新消息

The Wordle 評論：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
最新消息

407 億年前，古代細菌首次在陸地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
最新消息

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比較

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

尋找先進文明的科技標誌

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論