Alfa Romeo Unveils First Electric SUV: Milano

Italian automaker Alfa Romeo is making strides in its transition to electric vehicles (EVs) with the highly anticipated launch of its first electric SUV. The EV, named Milano, is set to debut in April 2024 and marks a significant milestone in the brand’s commitment to going entirely electric by 2027.

Alfa Romeo, known for its rich history in motorsports and racing, has faced challenges in recent years, with declining sales and the need to redefine itself as a luxury car manufacturer. In response, the company’s CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, announced a strategy to release a new model every year from 2022 to 2026.

While Alfa Romeo’s electrification journey faced delays with its plug-in hybrid offering, the Tonale, the Milano SUV signifies the brand’s committed entry into the EV market. The Milano, named after the city where Alfa Romeo was founded, aims to cater to enthusiasts and fans eagerly awaiting an all-electric option.

The Milano will initially be available as a pure electric vehicle and will later offer a hybrid combustion variant. This approach aligns with Alfa Romeo’s goal to go fully electric after the Milano as part of the Stellantis sub-brand. CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato expressed his excitement regarding the Milano and its role in Alfa Romeo’s future, stating, “With the arrival of Milano in 2024, Alfa Romeo completes a lineup capable of meeting the desires of all our enthusiasts and much more.”

Looking ahead, Alfa Romeo has a clear roadmap of its upcoming EVs. After the Milano’s debut in 2024, the brand plans to unveil its first vehicle exclusively available as a 100% electric model in 2025. By 2027, Alfa Romeo aims to achieve a fully electric range across its lineup.

As Alfa Romeo works towards its electrification goals, the company has reported positive sales growth, with a 34% increase in global sales in 2023 compared to the previous year. This success, especially within the European Union, positions Alfa Romeo for a strong presence in the EV market.

The automotive industry will eagerly await the official unveiling of the Milano in April 2024 to witness Alfa Romeo’s innovative approach to electric SUVs, combining luxurious design and Italian craftsmanship with sustainable mobility solutions.