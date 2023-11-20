路怒症的隱性成本：不只是激進駕駛

Road rage has become a prevalent issue on our busy highways, with videos of hot-tempered drivers risking the safety of others going viral on social media platforms. But did you know that the consequences of road rage extend beyond the immediate dangers on the road? According to a recent study by LowestRates.ca, these aggressive behaviors can actually have a significant impact on your insurance costs.

The experts at LowestRates.ca, a platform that provides users with insurance quotes, emphasize that road rage incidents can result in criminal charges. And if you’re convicted of dangerous driving, your insurance premiums are bound to skyrocket and remain high for at least three years. In fact, a dangerous driving charge is considered a criminal conviction from an insurance perspective.

The consequences don’t stop there. Even minor convictions, such as speeding, improper lane changes, or following too closely, can result in surcharges on your insurance premium. For instance, the first conviction may add a 5% surcharge, while the second can result in a 20% increase. Each additional conviction will lead to a further 10% hike. Major convictions can have even more severe consequences, with motorists facing a staggering 25% increase in their insurance premiums. In cases of serious or criminal convictions, the surcharge can be as high as 100%.

Furthermore, if a driver has accumulated three or more convictions, they may only be eligible for non-standard insurance, which comes with significantly higher premiums. This means that apart from the rising cost of insurance, individuals with multiple road rage convictions could face limited coverage options and financial strain.

It is crucial to be mindful of our behavior on the road and to avoid succumbing to the temptations of road rage. Not only does it put the safety of others at risk, but it also carries long-term financial consequences. Let’s strive for safer and more responsible driving to protect ourselves and others from unnecessary harm.

