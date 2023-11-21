In a surprising revelation, Ted Gioia, a management consultant turned jazz critic, admitted to a costly decision he made approximately 25 years ago. Back in the 1980s, Gioia, an avid user of Apple products, invested in the tech giant by purchasing 300 shares at a price just above its initial public offering. Little did he know, this seemingly mundane investment would have turned into a staggering $6.4 million today.

The sale of his Apple shares took place around the same time that co-founder Steve Jobs returned to the company, leading to Gioia’s first realization of his $6 million mistake. If he had held onto his shares, taking into account the subsequent stock splits, his original investment would have blossomed into an eye-watering 33,600 shares, currently valued at approximately $6.4 million.

While Gioia attributed his decision to sell his Apple shares to a period of turmoil for the company, highlighting its struggles after Jobs’ departure, it is evident that he now regrets not staying the course. As an author of multiple books and a music historian, Gioia offers a unique perspective on Apple’s challenges in the post-Jobs era.

This story serves as a reminder that even the most informed investors can make costly errors. Gioia’s hindsight is a stark example of a missed opportunity that could have resulted in financial security and personal gain.

常見問題

1. What were the reasons behind Ted Gioia’s decision to sell his Apple shares?

Ted Gioia sold his Apple shares around the time when co-founder Steve Jobs returned to the company. At that point, Apple was facing difficulties, and Gioia believed it had lost its way without Jobs.

2. How much would Ted Gioia’s Apple shares be worth today?

If Ted Gioia had held onto his 300 Apple shares, adjusted for stock splits, they would have turned into 33,600 shares valued at around $6.4 million.

3. Can Ted Gioia’s mistake be seen as a cautionary tale for other investors?

Yes, Ted Gioia’s $6 million mistake serves as a reminder that even experienced investors can make costly errors. It emphasizes the importance of a long-term investment strategy and the potential consequences of selling too early.

4. What lessons can be learned from Ted Gioia’s experience with Apple stock?

Ted Gioia’s experience highlights the importance of recognizing the value and potential growth of a company, even during challenging times. It underlines the significance of staying invested and not succumbing to short-term uncertainties.