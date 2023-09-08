城市生活

YouTube 對觀眾和創作者的廣告進行了更改

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
YouTube is making changes to its advertising policy that will affect both viewers and creators. The video-sharing platform announced that it will be testing longer ad breaks that are grouped together instead of distributed throughout a video. This change is based on feedback from viewers, with 79% of them preferring ads that are grouped together for long-form content on TV screens. Additionally, YouTube will provide a more visible indicator of the duration of each ad break.

Another change on the creative side involves “simplifying” the process for content creators. Previously, creators had more control over the type and placement of ads in their videos. However, YouTube is now implementing an on/off switch for all ads. With this option enabled, YouTube will determine when and where ads are shown. If the switch is disabled, no ads will be displayed. The placement of mid-video ads still remains at the discretion of the creator.

According to YouTube, over 90% of videos on the platform already have all types of ads enabled, so the impact on creators should be minimal. The platform claims that these changes are being made to extend best practices within the creator community and optimize revenue for creators. The ultimate goal is to help creators earn more while simplifying the ad experience for viewers.

It is important to note that these changes will affect both existing and new videos on the platform. In addition to longer ad breaks and simplified ad controls for creators, YouTube will also be introducing shoppable ads that viewers can interact with while watching YouTube on their television.

Overall, these changes aim to improve the ad experience for viewers and provide more control and revenue optimization for creators on the YouTube platform.

定義：
– Long-form content: Videos that are typically longer than traditional short-form content, usually exceeding 20 minutes in length.
– Ad break: A pause in the video content where an advertisement is shown.
– Shoppable ads: Ads that allow viewers to interact with the content and make purchases directly within the ad.

