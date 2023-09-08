城市生活

人工智能和大型科技公司的隱私風險

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Tech companies are increasingly using user data to train artificial intelligence (AI) systems, raising concerns about privacy and control. Google, for example, uses Gmail to train its AI to finish sentences, while Meta (owner of Facebook) used a billion Instagram posts without permission to train its AI. Microsoft uses chat conversations to enhance its AI bot, and other tech companies are using data to teach their AI systems various skills.

While the use of data for targeted advertising is common, the use of data to train advanced AI systems poses new risks. Generative AI relies heavily on large amounts of data, raising concerns about the privacy of individuals. Tech companies acknowledge the risk and often warn users about sharing personal or sensitive information.

Moreover, the process of training AI involves human reviewers who may have access to personal data shared with AI systems. There have also been instances of AI systems leaking personal information in response to certain prompts. Although companies have measures in place to prevent leaks, their effectiveness and frequency remain unclear.

Privacy is not the only concern; there is also the issue of control. Users may not have anticipated that data they shared in the past could be used years later for purposes such as art creation, automation, or surveillance. Tech companies often establish their own rules about which data can be used, creating an imbalance between user privacy and corporate control.

Addressing these privacy risks requires legal frameworks, industry regulations, and enhanced transparency. Users need to have more control and make informed decisions about how their data is used by AI systems. The future of privacy in the AI era depends on finding the right balance between innovation and protecting individuals’ rights.

Sources: Original article

