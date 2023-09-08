城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

小米通過增加 Android 更新來加強其遊戲

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
小米通過增加 Android 更新來加強其遊戲

Xiaomi has announced that it will be expanding the number of Android updates offered for its smartphones, starting with the upcoming Xiaomi 13T series. Previously, the brand had been criticized for its limited software support, leaving older devices without updates midway through their lifespan.

The Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro, which will be unveiled in Berlin on September 26, will not only feature camera technology from Leica, but will also receive 4 Android updates and 5 security updates. This move is aimed at bringing Xiaomi in line with competitors like Samsung, who have already extended their software support for a wide range of devices.

With privacy and security becoming increasingly important to consumers, it is crucial for companies to invest in their software teams and ensure that devices remain secure even after the new OS cycle ends. Xiaomi’s decision to offer more updates reflects this changing consumer demand and could attract customers who prioritize software support.

Apple has long been regarded as the industry benchmark for software support, with iPhone users receiving 5 years of updates. While Android devices have traditionally lagged behind, it is encouraging to see more brands adopting a similar approach and pushing for more frequent updates.

In addition to Xiaomi, Google is also rumored to be extending its software support for all Pixel phones powered by the in-house Tensor, starting with the upcoming Pixel 8 series. This indicates a broader shift in the industry towards prioritizing software updates and ensuring a longer lifespan for smartphones.

來源：
– News18 Tech

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論