城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

微軟與巴克萊銀行合作推出 Xbox 萬事達卡

By加布里埃爾博塔

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
微軟與巴克萊銀行合作推出 Xbox 萬事達卡

Microsoft has announced its collaboration with Barclays to introduce the “Xbox Mastercard,” a new credit card specifically designed for Xbox users. While it will be available exclusively to Xbox Insiders on September 21st, it will become accessible to all users in the United States by 2024.

The Xbox Mastercard offers users the opportunity to earn points for Xbox games and add-ons based on their purchases. Various categories will provide accelerated earning rates, such as 5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store, 3x card points on eligible streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and 3x card points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash. For all other everyday purchases, customers will earn 1x card points.

Additionally, cardmembers will enjoy several benefits, including 5,000 card points (equivalent to a $50 value) after their first purchase. New members will receive three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, among other perks.

Interested individuals must first become part of the Xbox Insider program to gain access to the Xbox Mastercard. The availability of the card will be introduced in waves to Insider members throughout the remainder of 2023. Starting September 21st, users can apply for the card.

The Xbox team stated, “We know players are interested in getting more value from Xbox, and we’ve heard feedback from the community that they want more ways to get value from their purchases… The Xbox Mastercard will be available exclusively to Xbox Insiders in the 50 United States beginning on September 21, with availability to all Xbox players in the 50 United States coming in 2024.”

Are you planning on getting an Xbox Mastercard? Let us know in the comments section below.

來源：
– Xbox Wire, Microsoft Teams Up with Barclays to Introduce the Xbox Mastercard

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論