Twitter, now known as X, has been caught running unlabeled ads in users’ Following feeds, raising concerns about deceptive advertising practices. When scrolling through the Following feed on the Chrome web browser, TechCrunch discovered several unlabeled ads mingled with regular posts from followed accounts and properly labeled ads. This makes it difficult for users to distinguish between regular posts and ads. It is unclear whether this issue is a glitch or a deliberate change intended to deceive consumers.

In the tests conducted by TechCrunch, multiple unlabeled ads from accounts that weren’t followed were encountered. The only indication that these were ads was by clicking on the three-dot menu at the top-right of the post. The menu provided engagement options related to the ad and allowed users to perform actions such as muting or blocking the account. Some of the unlabeled ads discovered were related to NFL teams, indicating that a wide range of content may be affected.

The problem with unlabeled ads follows an update X made to its ad labeling format in July, where the more prominent “Promoted” label at the bottom of ads was replaced with a smaller “Ad” label at the top-right of the post. Critics argued that this new placement made ads less noticeable. However, even with the new labeling format, ads were still technically labeled as such.

The lack of ad labels on these ads raises concerns over deceptive advertising practices and has prompted calls for an investigation by regulatory authorities, such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Some experts believe X should be required to disclose any data collected through these ads and face fines and sanctions. The issue also raises questions about X’s ad-supported model and whether it can effectively maintain a “brand safe” site for advertisers.

The unlabeled ads appear to be an ongoing problem, as complaints about them have been reported previously. The situation may attract regulatory investigations beyond the U.S., further damaging X’s reputation. This issue also reflects negatively on X’s newly hired CEO, Linda Yaccarino, who joined the company in June with the goal of reassuring advertisers and improving revenue. However, X no longer has a communications department to handle press inquiries.

In response to inquiries, X provided an automated email response stating that they were busy and to check back later.