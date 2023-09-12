城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

5 款價格實惠的旅行者智能手錶

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
5 款價格實惠的旅行者智能手錶

If you’re a frequent traveler, having a smartwatch can greatly enhance your journey. Here are five affordable smartwatches that you can consider for your travels: Redmi Watch, Pebble Cosmos Luxe, Realme Watch 2 Pro, PLAYFIT SLIM2C, and more.

The Pebble Cosmos Luxe is a smartwatch that focuses on design and functionality. It features a 1.36-inch AMOLED display and serves as an effective notifier. One of its unique features is its ability to function as a Bluetooth speakerphone, making it versatile for travelers.

Realme enters the smartwatch market with the Watch 2 Pro, which includes GPS for accurate fitness tracking. It offers comfort, an excellent screen, dependable battery life, and effective exercise tracking. However, the step tracking accuracy could be improved.

The PLAYFIT SLIM2C is designed with modern aesthetics in mind. It boasts a vibrant display, clear calling, and extended battery life. While its nine workout modes may not be 100% accurate in GPS tracking during running, they still provide valuable insights for fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it offers decent sleep tracking.

These smartwatches are affordable options that cater to the needs and preferences of travelers. They offer features such as fitness tracking, notifications, and long battery life. Consider one of these smartwatches for your next travel adventure.

定義：
– Smartwatch: A wearable device that offers functionality beyond just telling time. It often includes features such as fitness tracking, notifications, and smartphone connectivity.
– AMOLED Display: A type of display technology that offers vibrant colors, high contrast, and deep blacks.
– GPS: Global Positioning System, a satellite-based navigation system that allows for accurate location tracking.
– Bluetooth: A wireless communication technology that enables the transfer of data and audio between devices over short distances.

來源：
– Pebble Cosmos Luxe
– Realme Watch 2 Pro
– PLAYFIT SLIM2C

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論