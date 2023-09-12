城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

DNA突破解決了數十年的懸案，導致謀殺指控

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
DNA突破解決了數十年的懸案，導致謀殺指控

A DNA breakthrough has led to the resolution of a cold case that had remained unsolved for decades. In November 1994, Robin Lawrence was found stabbed to death inside her home in Springfield, Virginia. Detectives collected a piece of forensic evidence from the crime scene that proved crucial in solving the case.

The DNA evidence collected at the time did not match any sources in the police database. However, in 2019, the DNA was submitted to a DNA testing company in Virginia. Using the DNA, the company developed a profile and began searching genealogical databases, ultimately leading detectives to a suspect named Steven Smerk.

To further confirm Smerk’s identity, police used digital composite sketches based on the DNA technology provided by Parabon NanoLabs. By comparing these sketches to photos of Smerk as a younger man, detectives were able to establish a match.

Detectives traveled to New York, spoke to Smerk, and collected a DNA sample. Upon leaving, they provided Smerk with a business card. Shortly after, Smerk called the detectives and confessed to the crime. He then went to the local police station and surrendered himself.

According to Chief Kevin Davis of the Fairfax County Police Department, Smerk made a full confession, providing enough details to corroborate the genetic genealogy research. Davis emphasized that the crime appeared to be a random act, with no known connection between Smerk and Lawrence. Smerk has no prior criminal record and this is his first arrest.

Following almost three decades of investigation, Smerk has been taken into custody and will be extradited from New York to Virginia to face second-degree murder charges. The authorities have not identified any other potential crimes involving Smerk.

This breakthrough serves as a testament to the advancements in DNA technology and genealogy research, providing hope for the resolution of cold cases that have long gone unresolved.

Source: CBS News (Kerry Breen)

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論