Rossi's 之夜：在 Seasons 餐廳品嚐意大利風味

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The luxurious Seasons restaurant at the InterContinental hotel in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 is offering a distinctive Italian dining experience this month. Executive head chef Alberto Rossi, hailing from Italy, brings his expertise and love for Italian cuisine to the menu. Members of The Irish Times Food & Drink Club have the exclusive opportunity to attend an event called “An Evening at Rossi’s” on September 21st at 6:30pm.

The event will feature a five-course tasting menu inspired by regional Italian dishes. Guests will enjoy an antipasti selection served family-style, followed by primi, main course, and dessert, with choices available at each course. In addition to the exquisite food, a welcome drink, wine pairings, and a dessert cocktail will be served. Chef Rossi himself will present each dish, discussing its history and context.

The event is sure to be popular, so tickets are limited. Those interested can reserve their place by clicking the provided link. This promises to be an unforgettable evening of authentic Italian cuisine, made even more special by Chef Rossi’s personal touch.

Winning Prizes for Food & Drink Club Members

Subscribers to The Irish Times Food & Drink Club have the chance to win two incredible prizes this month in Co Wicklow. The first prize includes a 10-course tasting menu for two at The Strawberry Tree restaurant at BrookLodge & Macreddin Village in Aughrim, followed by an overnight stay. The second prize offers an overnight stay for two at The Sally Gap Bar & Brasserie at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa, complete with a three-course dinner and breakfast. Interested individuals can enter the competitions by clicking the provided links.

Congratulations to Edel Troy, winner of an overnight stay for two at The Eccles Hotel & Spa in Glengarriff, Co Cork, and to Gerry Murphy, winner of dinner for four at Neighbourhood restaurant in Naas, Co Kildare. These lucky winners will undoubtedly enjoy unique and delightful dining experiences at these renowned establishments.

More Food and Drink News

In this weekend’s Irish Times Magazine, chef and restaurateur Sunil Ghai shares recipes from his new cookbook, Spice Box: Easy, Everyday Indian Food. The magazine also features an article by Corinna Hardgrave, who believes she has discovered a new Michelin star contender in Kilkenny city. John Wilson goes on a quest to find Bordeaux wines on a budget. Additionally, Grainne O’Keefe and Lilly Higgins provide recipes for hearty autumn dishes in the magazine.

For the latest food and drink news, features, and delicious recipes, remember to visit irishtimes.com/food. If you want to share the joys of The Irish Times Food & Drink Club with your loved ones, they can join by following the link provided. Stay connected with us on Facebook and Instagram for updates and mouth-watering food photography.

