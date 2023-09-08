城市生活

使用 AUTO-VOX CS-2 無線倒車攝像頭套件升級您的車輛

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
If you’re in need of a reliable and easy-to-install reversing camera for your vehicle, look no further than the AUTO-VOX CS-2. This wireless backup camera system is designed to provide a live video feed from a rear camera directly to an in-dash monitor, making it easier for you to maneuver your vehicle in tight spaces and prevent accidents.

The AUTO-VOX CS-2 boasts several key features that set it apart from other options on the market. Firstly, it offers a wireless transmission range of up to 33 feet, ensuring a stable and uninterrupted video feed. The camera itself is IP68 waterproof and dustproof, making it suitable for use in various weather conditions. Moreover, the 4.3″ LCD monitor utilizes digital signal technology, guaranteeing a clear and consistent image transmission.

One of the standout features of the CS-2 is its adjustable parking guidelines, which are displayed directly on the monitor. These guidelines assist you in accurately judging distance and positioning while parking, reducing the risk of collisions. Additionally, the camera provides a wide viewing angle of 110°, ensuring that you have a comprehensive view of what’s behind your vehicle. Even in low-light conditions, the CS-2 excels, thanks to its night vision capability.

Installing the AUTO-VOX CS-2 is a breeze, with no wiring required between the camera and monitor. Simply mount the camera on your rear license plate or another suitable location, and attach the monitor to your dashboard or windshield using the included suction cups. Whether you drive a sedan, SUV, truck, or RV, the CS-2 is a versatile and convenient option for upgrading your vehicle with a reversing camera.

To enter the giveaway and have a chance to win an AUTO-VOX CS-2, simply participate via the RafflePress widget below. Please note that this giveaway is exclusive to residents of the UK only. Good luck!

定義：
– Reversing camera: A camera installed on a vehicle that provides a clear view of the area behind the vehicle, helping the driver when reversing or parking.
– IP68: An international standard that indicates the level of protection against dust and water ingress.

Source: Mighty Gadget (no URL)

