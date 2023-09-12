城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

洛杉磯地鐵數字廣告牌因交通安全問題面臨反對

By曼波布雷西亞

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
洛杉磯地鐵數字廣告牌因交通安全問題面臨反對

Los Angeles Metro is pushing forward with a plan to install 49 digital double-faced billboards, bringing the total number of digital billboards across the city to 86. Metro expects the plan, called the Transportation Communication Network (TCN), to generate $1 billion in revenue over 30 years. While some local chambers of commerce support the plan, activists and community groups are concerned about the impact on the visual environment and traffic safety.

The proposal will be heard by the Los Angeles City Planning Commission on September 14th, before heading to the City Council. The billboards would be spread throughout the city, with most facing freeways and others facing communities. The structures would range in height from 30 to 95 feet, with the majority being 30 feet tall.

Metro argues that the project will have public benefits, including reserving time for emergency messaging. However, studies conducted by institutions such as the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the Federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics have shown that digital billboards can increase crash rates and distract drivers. The presence of digital billboards in Florida and Alabama increased crash rates by 25% and 29% respectively.

Other Southern California cities, including La Mesa, have also considered digital billboard proposals but rejected them due to concerns over driver distraction. Metro’s safety precautions of allowing billboard images to change every eight seconds are seen as inadequate compared to other cities and states where images change every four to ten seconds.

Opponents argue that digital billboards will contribute to urban blight, distract drivers, and impact driver safety. They are calling on the City Council to vote against the project.

While some business leaders support the digital billboard proposal, community groups, neighborhood councils, and activists are taking a stand against it. They believe that the revenue generated from digital billboards does not outweigh the negative consequences for the city’s visual environment and traffic safety.

來源：
“Activists Call for Rejection of Digital Billboard Plan” – Streetsblog Los Angeles
“Digital Billboard Installed Rate Impact on Traffic Safety” – University of Alabama at Birmingham Transportation Engineering Program

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論