城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

分析師預計投資者對 iPhone 15 的推出反應平淡

By加布里埃爾博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
分析師預計投資者對 iPhone 15 的推出反應平淡

Wall Street analysts are predicting a subdued investor response to the introduction of Apple’s iPhone 15 on Tuesday. In recent years, new iPhone launches have not had a significant impact on Apple’s stock.

The lackluster response can be attributed to the incremental nature of iPhone upgrades and the fact that most of the news about the new devices leaks out ahead of the unveiling events. Historically, the launch of a new iPhone has been a “sell-the-news” event, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring.

This week, Apple stock took a hit due to news that China is banning central government officials from using iPhones, citing national security concerns. As a result, Apple stock fell 3.1% in afternoon trading.

Analysts are expecting Apple to announce four new models: two basic versions and two high-end “Pro” models. The Pro models are expected to come with more technology upgrades and could see price increases compared to the current iPhone 14 Pro models.

However, analysts do not expect any groundbreaking features to be revealed. Instead, they anticipate incremental improvements that keep the iPhone’s evolution moving in the right direction. The Pro models of the iPhone 15 will feature the new A17 processor, offering faster performance and improved power efficiency.

Design improvements, such as a titanium frame, improved battery life, and enhanced memory, are also expected. The top-of-the-line Pro Max model may come with an upgraded camera equipped with a “periscope lens” for enhanced optical zoom capability.

Another anticipated change is the switch from Apple’s proprietary Lightning cable to a USB-C charging cable, allowing for faster charging and data transfer speeds.

While the base models are expected to have the same pricing as their predecessors, the Pro models could come with a price increase of $100 or more. Some analysts have suggested that the Pro Max model might cost $150 to $200 more than last year’s version. However, given the state of the economy and potential macro risks, consumers may not be eager to pay more for a new iPhone.

In conclusion, analysts predict a modest response from investors to the iPhone 15 introduction due to the incremental nature of the upgrades and the recent challenges faced by Apple. Only time will tell how the market will react to the new devices.

來源：
– Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring
- 華爾街日報
– Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

阿爾法羅密歐推出重新詮釋的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和電動選項

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

據報導，蘋果不會在“Wonderlust”活動中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

專業技術

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
最新消息

在 GameStop 預訂《超級馬里奧兄弟奇蹟》並獲得獨家獎勵物品

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

研究人員創造了可以在復雜環境中導航的“無腦”軟機器人

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
最新消息

釋放歐洲電信行業大數據的潛力

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論