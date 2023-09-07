城市生活

By曼波布雷西亞

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Whataburger 在德克薩斯州推出數字廚房概念

Whataburger Inc. has introduced its first Digital Kitchen unit in Bee Cave, Texas, showcasing a new approach to fast food dining. The restaurant, located northwest of Austin, has removed the drive-thru and implemented a cashless system.

The Digital Kitchen is designed to be exclusively digital, with customers placing orders through a kiosk or the Whataburger smartphone app. The traditional seating area, curbside pick-up, and drive-thru have been replaced with specially designed food lockers or cubbies for kiosk and delivery pickup orders.

One of the main features of the Digital Kitchen is the “Digital Pick-up Lane,” which serves as an alternative to the traditional drive-thru. Customers can place their orders via the Whataburger Rewards app or online, and then pick them up quickly and conveniently at the Digital Pick-up Lane. This reduces wait times and enhances the overall customer experience.

Ed Nelson, Whataburger’s President and CEO, expressed his excitement about the new concept, stating, “Making Whataburger quicker and more convenient for our guests means fully embracing the digital restaurant experience. Our Austin guests were early to embrace other digital innovations, making it a perfect fit for our first Whataburger Digital Kitchen.”

Whataburger, a family-owned company founded in 1950, has over 950 locations across 14 states. In 2019, the majority interest of the company was sold to Chicago-based merchant bank BDT Capital Partners.

Overall, the introduction of Whataburger’s Digital Kitchen represents a significant shift in the fast food industry towards embracing digital technology and enhancing the speed and convenience of the dining experience for customers.

來源： Whataburger, Ron Ruggless

