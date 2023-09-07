城市生活

Apple 12 月 15 日活動值得期待：iPhone 9 和 Apple Watch Series XNUMX

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple’s September event is just around the corner, and there are a few key products that we can expect to be showcased. The main highlights are the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Series 9. Rumors and speculations have been circulating, and here’s what we know so far.

The iPhone 15 is expected to have a notable change – the adoption of USB-C. This move was prompted by EU regulators’ decision to standardize ports across devices. While the implementation deadline is the end of 2024, Apple seems to be taking the opportunity to make this shift now. The higher USB 3.2 data speed might be reserved for the pro models, with the standard iPhone 15 sticking to USB 2.0.

Wireless charging is also expected to receive an upgrade, with a bump up to 35W across the board. The iPhone 15 is rumored to be one of the first phones to embrace the Qi2 standard, which combines wireless charging with magnets. Additionally, features like the Dynamic Island, introduced in the Pro models, may trickle down to the cheaper iPhone 15 models.

Another rumored addition is the iPhone 15 Ultra, replacing the Pro Max. This device is said to feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, slimmed-down bezels, and a new “Action” button. This button, taken from the Apple Watch Ultra, offers customizable shortcuts to various functions.

Turning to the Apple Watch Series 9, information has been relatively scarce. It’s possible that this year’s event may be more low-key for Apple’s wearables, with the focus on next year’s 10th-anniversary device. However, it’s likely that the Ultra 2 and Series 9 will receive processor and color updates. There have also been reports of Apple exploring 3D printing for case design, following its use in the Vision Pro headset.

While the AirPods and other devices are expected to receive updates, the details are still speculative. It’s possible that new AirPods with the H2 chip may be released, along with a standalone USB-C charging case. Additionally, more information on the Vision Pro headset, iOS/macOS/iPadOS/watchOS release dates, and possible demos may be unveiled.

Overall, Apple’s September event is filled with anticipation for the latest iPhone and Apple Watch models. While some rumors are based on speculation, they provide an exciting glimpse into what could be in store for Apple enthusiasts.

來源：

– Not all who wonder are lost, but some of us are waiting for Apple’s event – https://techcrunch.com/2022/09/05/not-all-who-wonder-are-lost-but-some-of-us-are-waiting-for-apples-namesake-event/

