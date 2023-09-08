城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

iOS 17：為 iPhone 用戶提供的新功能

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
iOS 17：為 iPhone 用戶提供的新功能

Apple is set to release iOS 17 during its event on September 12th, bringing a host of new features to iPhone users. While the focus may be on the new iPhone 15, those with existing iPhones can still benefit from the updates.

One notable feature is “Name Drop,” which allows users to easily share contact information by bringing their phones close together and tapping. This feature, similar to what Android devices have offered for years, eliminates the need for exchanging numbers and texting.

Additionally, iOS 17 introduces “Point and Speak,” an accessibility feature that assists users in identifying products or labels. By using the magnifying glass option in the control panel, users can point their camera at an item and Siri will read aloud the information being displayed. This feature can be helpful for reading small text on labels or control panels.

Sticker enthusiasts will also appreciate the improved functionality of stickers in iOS 17. All sticker options, including memoji, emoji, and custom stickers, are now conveniently located in one place within the iMessage app. Users can even create their own stickers by extracting subjects from photos.

Furthermore, Car Play receives an update that enables anyone in the car connected via Bluetooth to take control of the music. By scanning a QR code, another iPhone user can easily switch DJ duties with the permission of the phone playing the music.

While these are just a few of the new features, there are many others that iPhone users can look forward to. However, some features, such as the new Journaling app for daily photos and memories, will not be available on the release day.

來源：
– WAKA Action 8 News
– Definitions of “Name Drop,” “Point and Speak,” and “Car Play” by the writer.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

NSO 集團間諜軟件針對國際組織僱用的個人引發新的擔憂

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
專業技術

3:4 比例的 Xbox 360 主機複製品即將抵達目標

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

Roblox 允許用戶在平台上創建和銷售 3D 商品

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

專業技術

NSO 集團間諜軟件針對國際組織僱用的個人引發新的擔憂

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
專業技術

3:4 比例的 Xbox 360 主機複製品即將抵達目標

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

Roblox 允許用戶在平台上創建和銷售 3D 商品

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
最新消息

老爺車愛好者當前的車隊：克萊斯勒和斯巴魯的混合體

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論