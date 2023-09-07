城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

股票走勢：合併談判提振 WestRock Co、Centene Corp. 延續連胜勢頭，UiPath Inc. 盈利超過預期

By曼波布雷西亞

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In Thursday’s trading session, several stocks made significant moves. Here are the key stock movers of the day.

WestRock Co. saw its stock rise by over 5% following confirmation of merger talks with Smurfit Kappa. The two companies are considering a potential combination to form Smurfit WestRock, a global leader in sustainable packaging. The news of the potential merger drove investor optimism and contributed to the stock’s gain.

Centene Corp. continued its recent rally with a more than 5% increase in its stock price. It is on track to extend its winning streak to three days, marking its longest streak since July 24th. The positive momentum in Centene’s stock can be attributed to a range of factors, including positive market sentiment and potentially strong financial performance.

UiPath Inc. experienced a stock price surge of over 10% after the artificial intelligence (AI) startup beat earnings expectations and announced a stock buyback. Although the company provided a conservative outlook, investors appeared to focus on the positive aspects of the earnings report, leading to the significant increase in the stock’s value.

On the other hand, C3.ai Inc. witnessed a decline of over 13% in its stock price despite meeting analyst forecasts in its quarterly results. The underperformance can be attributed to market factors and investor sentiment towards AI stocks.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. faced a significant drop of more than 12% in its stock price following the announcement of a deepening loss of $125.3 million in its fiscal second quarter. Concerns surrounding Apple Inc.’s China business also affected market sentiment, leading to a decline of more than 3% in Apple’s stock price.

GameStop Corp. initially experienced a stock price increase but eventually fell more than 1% after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company, known for its association with the meme stock phenomenon, showcased its ability to exceed market expectations, but this was not enough to sustain positive momentum in the stock price.

Overall, Thursday’s stock market witnessed both gains and losses, with some companies benefiting from merger talks, positive earnings reports, and investor optimism, while others faced challenges and market concerns.

Sources: MarketWatch, Dow Jones & Co.

