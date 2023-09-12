城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

西部數據推出適用於 Steam Deck 和 ROG Ally 的 SN770M NVMe SSD

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
西部數據推出適用於 Steam Deck 和 ROG Ally 的 SN770M NVMe SSD

Western Digital has introduced the SN770M NVMe SSD, specifically designed for devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. The small M.2 2230 form factor drives come in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB options, providing handheld gamers with a significant storage upgrade.

Previously, replacing the SSD inside a Steam Deck had been relatively easy, but finding M.2 2230 drives was a challenge. These drives were not commonly available to consumers and were more commonly found in Dell and Microsoft Surface laptops. However, the situation has been improving recently, with companies like Sabrent, Micron, Corsair, and Framework offering M.2 2230 drives. Framework also released its own 2TB upgrade drive earlier this year.

Western Digital’s entry into this market is a positive development for handheld gaming. Their drives offer impressive speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s based on PCIe Gen 4. The 1TB version of the SN770M NVMe SSD is available for purchase on Western Digital’s online store and Best Buy for $109.99. The 2TB version is exclusively available at Best Buy for $239.99.

Overall, Western Digital’s SN770M NVMe SSD provides a convenient solution for gamers looking to upgrade storage in their handheld devices. The availability of these drives from well-known manufacturers enhances the options for consumers, making it easier to find suitable upgrades for their devices.

來源：

– Tom Warren. (The Verge)

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論