城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Starfield Ship Builder：遊戲玩家展示他們最好的船舶設計

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Starfield Ship Builder：遊戲玩家展示他們最好的船舶設計

Starfield, the highly-anticipated video game from Bethesda Game Studios, has finally been released, and gamers are already exploring its vast universe. One of the standout features of the game is the ship builder, which allows players to customize every aspect of their spaceship. From weapons to cockpit colors, the ship builder offers endless possibilities for creating the ship of your dreams.

To obtain a ship in Starfield, players must join Constellation, a group on a mission to find the missing components of an alien artifact. Once a member of Constellation, players can visit the city of New Atlantic and speak to a ship technician on the landing pad to access the ship-building interface. It’s important to note that credits earned through looting and work are necessary to purchase modules or entire ships for your fleet.

Since the game’s release, players have been showcasing their incredible ship designs. These designs include references to popular video games and sci-fi movies, as well as creative interpretations of characters and objects. Some notable designs include a recreation of Lightning McQueen’s iconic vehicle from Cars, a spaceship inspired by Ms. Frizzle’s Magic School Bus, and even ships modeled after hot dogs and 18-wheelers.

The ship builder in Starfield has proven to be a powerful tool for gamers to express their creativity and imagination. It allows for a wide range of unique and personalized ship designs that add a new level of immersion to the game. As players continue to explore Starfield’s universe, we can expect to see even more impressive ship designs from the gaming community.

來源：

– Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield
——Reddit
-TikTok

定義：

– Starfield: A recently released space exploration video game from Bethesda Game Studios.

– Ship builder: A feature in Starfield that allows players to customize every aspect of their spaceship.

– Constellation: A group in Starfield that leads the search for missing pieces of an alien artifact.

– Credits: In-game currency earned through looting and work in Starfield.

– Alien artifact: A mysterious object in Starfield that holds secrets to extraterrestrial technology.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

法拉利推出強大的 SF90 XX Stradale 和 SF90 XX Spider

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

以色列公司 NSO 的間諜軟件利用新發現的蘋果設備缺陷：研究人員

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

泛偉律師事務所贊助 2023 年數字健康顧問

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

最新消息

簡化軟件開發流程：錯誤跟踪工具的重要性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
最新消息

SpaceX 發射 22 顆星鏈衛星並成功將火箭海上著陸

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
最新消息

Public Mobile 閃購 30GB 5G 數據，售價 40 美元

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
專業技術

法拉利推出強大的 SF90 XX Stradale 和 SF90 XX Spider

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論