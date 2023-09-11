城市生活

By曼波布雷西亞

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
汽車比以往任何時候都更強大：改裝後的 911 Turbo S 優於原廠保時捷 918 Spyder

In the world of car enthusiasts, power is king, and cars today are more potent than ever. The latest example of this is the 911 Turbo S, a powerhouse on the track that has caught the attention of aftermarket tuners looking to extract even more power from the model. A video has surfaced showing a tuned 911 Turbo S going head-to-head in a series of drag races against a stock Porsche 918 Spyder, highlighting how the performance gap has narrowed between the two cars.

When it comes to powertrain, the 918 Spyder utilizes a hybrid system. It combines a 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine with two electric motors, one on each axle. This setup results in a total output of 887 horsepower and 944 pound-feet of torque. On the other hand, the 911 Turbo S does not have electric assist, but it does receive a mild tune from ES Motor. Its twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine delivers 650 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque in stock form. However, with upgrades such as new intercoolers and a titanium exhaust kit, the tuned 911 produces 888 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque.

Another factor that influences performance is weight. The 911 Turbo S is lighter than the 918 Spyder, weighing 3,615 pounds compared to the hybrid’s 3,688 pounds. Both cars feature all-wheel drive systems but use different gearboxes. The 918 comes with a seven-speed gearbox, while the 911 is equipped with an eight-speed PDK transmission.

The drag races between these two Porsche models reveal some interesting results. The 918 Spyder takes the lead in the first race, catching the 911 by surprise and crossing the finish line first. However, in the following three races, the 911 Turbo S secures victory, completing the quarter-mile race in 9.7 seconds compared to the 918’s 9.9 seconds. The 911 also outperforms the hybrid hypercar in rolling races and even wins the brake test.

The Porsche 918 Spyder was considered a cutting-edge car a decade ago, boasting breathtaking performance and a high price tag. However, a tuned 911 Turbo S can now outperform the 918 for a fraction of the cost. This showcases the continuous advancements in automotive technology and the impressive capabilities of aftermarket tuning.

