城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

航海無人機捕捉颶風伊達利亞內部的圖像：風暴的獨特視角

By加布里埃爾博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
航海無人機捕捉颶風伊達利亞內部的圖像：風暴的獨特視角

In a remarkable display of technological innovation, NOAA has released video footage captured by a Saildrone as it floated inside Hurricane Idalia. This uncrewed surface vehicle, designed and operated by Saildrone, Inc., gathers data while sailing on the open ocean using wind and solar power. The video provides a rare glimpse into the heart of the powerful storm.

The images taken by Saildrone 1083 showcase the turbulent dark waters of the Atlantic, rising and falling under the backdrop of thick clouds that obscure the horizon. The choppy sea conditions cause the Saildrone to tilt back and forth, revealing the immense energy contained within Hurricane Idalia.

Not only did the Saildrone capture footage of the storm’s outer regions, but it also passed through the eye wall and into the eye of the hurricane itself. The vehicle braved sustained tropical storm force winds for over nine hours and faced waves as high as 31 feet. This feat was accomplished while multiple dropsondes, deployed from the NOAA P-3 aircraft, gathered additional data.

The insights gained from this unique perspective inside Hurricane Idalia contribute to our knowledge and understanding of these powerful natural phenomena. By combining the capabilities of Saildrones with other scientific instruments and remote sensing technologies, scientists can gather valuable data to improve hurricane forecasting models and enhance our ability to mitigate the impacts of these storms.

This innovative use of Saildrones demonstrates the potential to revolutionize our understanding of hurricanes and improve our ability to protect coastal communities from their destructive forces. As technology continues to advance, we can expect further advancements in the field of hurricane research, ultimately leading to more accurate predictions and better preparedness in the face of these severe weather events.

來源：
– Saildrone, Inc. (Definitions: Saildrones are wind- and solar-powered uncrewed surface vehicles that collect data when sailing on the open ocean.)
– NOAA P-3 Aircraft

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論