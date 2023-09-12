城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Apple Wonderlust 活動推出新款 iPhone 和 Watch 型號

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple Wonderlust 活動推出新款 iPhone 和 Watch 型號

Apple’s highly-anticipated “Wonderlust” event has commenced in the US, showcasing the latest iPhones and Apple Watch models. The event confirms several rumors surrounding the new devices, while also unveiling unexpected features.

One significant announcement is Apple’s shift from Lightning connections to the industry-standard USB-C for the entry-level model of the new iPhone series, the iPhone 15. This change aligns with new EU regulations and will likely offer faster data transfer speeds. However, the faster Version 3 USB-C will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Another confirmed rumor is the extension of the “Digital Island” feature across the entire iPhone line. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus now feature a “pill” or animated cover for the camera and sensor notch at the top of the screen. This feature received positive feedback with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, but currently offers full functionality exclusively with Apple’s own apps.

The leaks about the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models featuring lighter and stronger Titanium cases also prove to be true, although the price remains the same as the previous models.

In a surprising twist, Apple unveiled a new feature called Roadside Assist, which extends its text-via-satellite service. Available only in the US in partnership with the AAA, this service allows users to request roadside assistance. Apple’s investment in satellite infrastructure for its text-via-satellite services has benefited American firm Globalstar.

During the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared stories of individuals saved by the SOS text-via-satellite feature on the current iPhone 14 model. Cook also provided an update on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro, a mixed-reality device expected to launch early next year.

Overall, Apple’s Wonderlust event has delivered on the anticipated rumors while introducing new features that showcase the company’s commitment to innovation and user experience.

Source: Chris Keall, The New Zealand Herald

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論