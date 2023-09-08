城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Vivo T2 Pro 5G：預計 T2 系列的新“Pro”變體

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Vivo T2 Pro 5G：預計 T2 系列的新“Pro”變體

Vivo has already launched the Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G smartphones in India earlier this year. However, it seems that the company is not done with the T2 series just yet. Reports suggest that Vivo is working on a new ‘Pro’ variant, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G, which could be the latest addition to the lineup.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Vivo T2 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. This new smartphone is said to offer fast charging and may be available in two memory configurations. It is also rumored to be sold exclusively on Flipkart, with an expected price of around Rs. 23,999.

The smartphone has allegedly achieved a score of 6,00,000 on the benchmarking platform AnTuTu. The two memory variants could include 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. However, Vivo has not yet confirmed the launch or released any official specifications for the Vivo T2 Pro 5G.

The Vivo T2 series already includes the Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G. These smartphones were launched in April and run on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The Vivo T2 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, while the Vivo T2x 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. The T2 5G starts at Rs. 18,999, while the T2x 5G starts at Rs. 12,999.

As of now, it remains to be seen when Vivo will officially announce the Vivo T2 Pro 5G and provide more details about its specifications and availability.

來源：91Mobiles

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

隨著投資者焦點轉向消費者價格指數報告，美國股市上漲

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
專業技術

索尼推出四款用於虛擬製作應用的新型 Crystal LED 顯示器

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

《守望先鋒 2》團隊確認對競技玩法進行更改，但並非所有改進都會很快推出

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

美國宇航局的毅力號火星車在火星上生產氧氣

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

觀測西村彗星：您的指南

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
最新消息

Oppo’s Find N3 Flip Emerges as Top-Selling Android Phone in China

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
最新消息

Understanding the Importance of Secure File Transfer in Today’s Digital Age

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論