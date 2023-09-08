城市生活

病毒式攀岩遊戲的創造者 Only Up！ 因壓力而從 Steam 下架遊戲

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The developer of Only Up!, a popular indie climbing game that gained significant attention on Twitch streams, has made the decision to delist the game from Steam. This comes after the developer faced accusations of using infringing assets and promoting NFTs. In a statement, the creator expressed their desire to move on from the game and focus on their own well-being.

In an update posted on the game’s Steam page, the solo developer, known as SCKR Games, explained their reasons for removing the game. They admitted to making mistakes and noted that the stress associated with the game had taken its toll. The developer stated, “The game has kept me under a lot of stress all these months. Now I want to put the game behind me.”

The game has been officially delisted from the Steam store and its name has been changed to “not available.” However, a cached version of the game’s listing can still be found on the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.

Only Up! gained popularity on Twitch due to its extreme difficulty. Players took on the role of Jackie, a teenager from a disadvantaged background with aspirations to escape poverty. The game required players to navigate complex mazes of pipes and other objects, with no save feature, meaning any falls resulted in starting from the beginning. The developer explained that the game’s focus was on raising the stakes with each level and emphasizing the pain of failure.

The game attracted up to 280,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch at its peak and garnered 5.6 million views on YouTube in just two months through a walkthrough video. However, Only Up! had previously been removed from Steam in late June due to alleged copyright violations, with a 3D artist accusing SCKR Games of using an unlicensed asset. The game was later reinstated with the infringing asset replaced by a statue of Atlas.

SCKR Games plans to return to game development with a new project titled Kith. They intend to take a break, further their education in game design, and work with a small team on this new venture. The developer hopes to improve their skills and create a unique gaming experience.

