谷歌反壟斷審判開始：被指控通過非法交易維持壟斷

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The trial of the US versus Google has commenced in Washington, DC, with government lawyers arguing that the tech giant knowingly violated antitrust laws and attempted to conceal its actions. Over the course of the trial, which is expected to last ten weeks, Apple executives are set to testify as witnesses, as Google’s deals with the company are part of the broad antitrust case.

Kenneth Dintzer, Deputy Branch Director at the US Department of Justice (DOJ), emphasized the significance of the case, stating that it pertains to the future of the internet. According to Dintzer, Google unlawfully maintained its monopoly since 2010 by paying substantial sums of money to firms like Apple and AT&T. He contended that Google was aware that these agreements crossed antitrust boundaries and that the company had illegally held a monopoly for over a decade by leveraging the power of defaults and scale.

Moreover, the DOJ accused Google of manipulating ad auctions to raise prices for online advertisers. Dintzer presented evidence in court that purportedly demonstrated how Google sought to safeguard communications detailing its payments to companies such as Apple. He showcased a chat conversation in which Google CEO Sundar Pichai allegedly requested the history of the chat to be disabled.

While Google maintains that it has achieved its significant marketshare through user preference and merit, the trial will primarily focus on whether the company’s management of search and search advertising violated antitrust laws. If found guilty, Judge Amit Mehta may opt to order the breakup of Google.

Apple had hoped to be excused from the trial and for their executives’ subpoenas to be quashed, as the company had already provided extensive testimony and a substantial number of documents. However, Judge Mehta denied this request, and Apple executives Eddy Cue, John Giannandrea, and Adrian Perica will eventually take the witness stand at a later point in the trial.

