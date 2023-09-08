城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

敦促所有蘋果用戶立即更新設備

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
敦促所有蘋果用戶立即更新設備

Apple has issued a critical security update for iPhones and iPads to address newly discovered vulnerabilities in their system software. The flaws were uncovered by researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, who found that these vulnerabilities were actively being exploited by a commercial spyware called Pegasus, developed and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group.

While Pegasus is typically used to target specific individuals such as dissidents, journalists, and political opponents, it is important for all Apple users to update their devices as soon as possible. The security update, labeled iOS 16.6.1, can be installed by navigating to the Settings app on your iPhone, selecting “General,” and then “Software Update.” If the update is not visible, go back to the General page and tap on “About” to check your iOS version. If you are still using 16.6 or an earlier version, repeat the steps mentioned above.

Restarting your phone and ensuring a stable internet connection may also prompt the update to appear. It is crucial to install this update promptly to protect your device from potential security breaches and unauthorized access.

Citizen Lab’s recommendation for immediate action highlights the severity of the vulnerabilities that have been exploited. Even if you believe you are not a target for such sophisticated attacks, it is essential to stay vigilant and update your device to ensure its security.

The iOS 16.6.1 security update addresses the specific vulnerabilities exploited by the Pegasus spyware, providing users with enhanced protection against potential threats. Regularly updating your device’s software is a crucial part of safeguarding your digital security and protecting your personal information.

來源：
– University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab
– NSO Group

(Note: The URLs of the sources have been removed according to the instructions.)

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論