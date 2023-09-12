Unity 向遊戲開發者收取新費用

Unity Technologies has recently announced a significant change to its fee structure for game developers. The company will now be tracking game installs and revenue as part of their new Unity Runtime Fee. This fee is based on the number of times a qualifying game is downloaded by users. Unity believes that charging an initial install-based fee will allow creators to retain ongoing financial gains from player engagement, unlike a revenue share model.

However, this flat fee may be a concern for game developers who sell games at a lower cost. The Unity Runtime Fee will be an additional expense on top of other fees, such as Steam’s 30% cut. The new fee structure affects different tiers of Unity users:

Unity Personal and Unity Plus: Devs who have made $200,000 USD or more in the last 12 months and have at least 200,000 lifetime game installs.

Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise: Devs who have made $1,000,000 USD or more in the last 12 months and have at least 1,000,000 lifetime game installs.

This fee structure will take effect on January 1st, 2024. Unity clarified that the install fee will not be applied retroactively. It will only be charged for additional installs once the thresholds have been reached. However, games that do not meet the thresholds or are not monetized will not be required to pay the fees. Notably, Unity will also remove the annual revenue limit for the Unity Personal plan.

One concern raised by developers is the privacy implications of install tracking. Unity has not provided clear details on how exactly the tracking will work. Additionally, issues such as counting game keys in charity bundles and tracking legitimate paid installs in the presence of pirated versions need further clarification.

With these new fees, developers may start considering alternatives such as the free and open-source Godot Engine. It remains to be seen how the industry will respond to Unity’s changes and if they will have any impact on the popularity of the platform.

來源：

GamingOnLinux.com