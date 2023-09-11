城市生活

觸摸屏 iMac G3：一個非凡的奇特

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In a recent video by Michael MJD, a fascinating discovery is made—a touchscreen iMac G3 from 1999 that not only responds to touch, but also touch pressure. What makes this find even more intriguing is the sticker on the side of the iMac, indicating that it is an “Engineering Prototype” from Elo, an official “Value Added Reseller” for Apple products.

The iMac G3, released 25 years ago, was a groundbreaking device in many ways. Its transparent plastic, streamlined shape, and bold design choices made it a style icon and solidified Apple’s position in the tech world. It also kickstarted the trend of transparent design. Elo, a company that specializes in touchscreens, turned some iMacs into touchscreen kiosks with Apple’s approval as a Value Added Reseller.

Elo’s touchscreen technology involved fitting two transducers onto the standard CRT display, allowing for touch input. By disrupting the acoustic waves, the technology could determine the X/Y coordinates and even the pressure depth of the touch. A controller board installed on the back of the display processed this information and connected to the computer via an internally routed cable.

Although Michael MJD is impressed with the technology, he finds the stock MacOS 8.6 interface less than ideal for touch usage. The small desktop controls and mouse targets make it difficult to navigate with precision. If this touchscreen iMac had been released commercially, it likely would have featured custom software with larger touch-friendly buttons.

The concept of third-party touchscreen conversions through Value Added Resellers is a thing of the past. Apple’s current VAR program focuses more on software-related services and enterprise IT support. The touchscreen iMac G3 stands as a remarkable oddity, an example of what could have been.

