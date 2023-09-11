城市生活

Twitch Streamer 使用意念控制技術無需控制器即可玩遊戲

By加布里埃爾博塔

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Summary: Twitch streamer and psychology researcher Perrikaryal has taken gaming to the next level by using mind-control technology to play video games without a traditional controller. Perrikaryal utilizes an electroencephalogram (EEG) device, which records the brain’s electrical activity, to control various actions in the game. By nodding her head to move and using her eyes through an eye-tracker to aim, she is able to navigate the game world and defeat opponents. Perrikaryal’s ultimate goal is to create a hands-free controller that is accessible to anyone and provides a comparable gaming experience. She continues to experiment with different inputs, including biosignals like blood pressure and heart rate, in order to enhance the immersive gaming experience.

Perrikaryal’s journey began with using the mind-control technology to beat the game Elden Ring, showcasing the potential of this innovative method. Despite skeptics, Perrikaryal sees the excitement and potential for further improvements. Currently, she has four working button keybinds, but she aims to develop a full controller with all buttons and triggers accessible. She acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead, particularly with navigating complex menus in games like Minecraft, but she remains determined to overcome them.

By collaborating with labs and research groups, Perrikaryal plans to integrate various biosignals and EEG technology into virtual reality and create a more immersive gaming experience. Her dedication to pushing the boundaries of mind-control gaming has led her to experiment with different visualizations and continuously adapt her techniques.

Perrikaryal’s progress not only demonstrates the potential of mind-control technology in gaming but also highlights the importance of trial-and-error in developing new methods. She embraces the challenges and setbacks as essential components of growth and improvement in the mind-control gaming field. Perrikaryal’s efforts are paving the way for a future where gaming becomes more accessible and inclusive for all.

