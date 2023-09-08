城市生活

Trek 更新 Domane AL 公路自行車系列，推出輕質車架和增強的多功能性

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Trek has unveiled the fourth generation of its popular Domane AL road bike range, introducing several key updates to enhance performance and versatility. The new Domane AL features a lighter frameset, internal cable routing, and the ability to accommodate tires up to 38mm wide. With a starting price of £1,125, the Domane AL remains an accessible option for road cyclists.

One notable improvement is the weight reduction of the Domane AL, compared to its predecessor, the Domane AL Disc. Trek claims that the redesign of the 100 Series Alpha Aluminum frame and the addition of a full-carbon fork have resulted in a weight reduction of around 225g (0.5lb). The mid-range Domane AL 4, for example, boasts a claimed weight of 10.35kg (22.82lb).

The new Domane AL also offers increased tire clearance, allowing riders to fit tires up to 38mm wide. This expanded clearance enables cyclists to venture from smooth pavement to bumpy backroads and even most gravel trails. While wider tires would be preferable for rougher terrains, the 38mm capacity is suitable for well-maintained, moderately bumpy tracks.

Trek has maintained its Endurance geometry for the Domane AL, ensuring a more upright riding position compared to the brand’s more race-focused road bikes like the Madone and the Émonda. This geometry aims to provide comfort on longer rides by reducing strain on the back and neck. The 56cm Domane AL, for instance, offers a stack height of 591mm and a reach of 377mm, resulting in a stack/reach ratio of 1.57.

Another improvement is the redesigned handlebar, which features a shorter reach of 80mm and a 4mm flare from the hoods to the drops. This alteration aims to enhance ergonomics and control for riders.

In terms of aesthetics and practicality, the new Domane AL includes internal cable routing, a feature commonly found on high-end road bikes. This design choice simplifies the appearance of the Domane AL’s front end. Additionally, the bike retains its versatility with mounts for mudguards, a rack, and even a top tube bag.

The Domane AL range now also incorporates Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH) compatibility, an initiative to standardize derailleur hanger designs. Trek already utilizes UDH on its mountain bikes, and its implementation on the Domane AL simplifies maintenance and repairs.

The fourth-generation Domane AL range includes three models: the Domane AL 2 priced at £1,125, the Domane AL 4 priced at £1,875, and the Domane AL 5 priced at £2,150. Each model features a 100 Series Alpha Aluminum frame, a Domane AL carbon fork, and various groupset and wheel options.

For more information, visit trekbikes.com.

來源：
– Trek Bikes (trekbikes.com)

