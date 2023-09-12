《全面戰爭：法老》以熟悉的方式提供令人興奮的新機制

城市生活

Total War, a popular gaming series, has released its latest installment, Total War: Pharaoh. Despite experiencing some Total War fatigue due to the numerous iterations of the game over the past 20 years, Total War: Pharaoh has managed to rekindle the excitement. Developed by Creative Assembly’s Sophia studio, the game offers a classic swords-and-sandals experience with a new and interesting twist.

One of the standout features of Total War: Pharaoh is the extensive campaign mechanics. The game introduces a new level of complexity with the introduction of outposts. These outposts act as additional building slots, providing players with more strategic options when developing their regions. This added layer of granularity reflects the pre-industrial world where villages surrounded towns, and towns were centered around cities. The inclusion of outposts also allows for specialization of regions, enhancing gameplay customization.

In addition to the Nile, Total War: Pharaoh expands its playable area to include the historical region of Napata, the Levant, and the South-Central part of Anatolia. However, areas such as the Northern and Western coasts of modern-day Turkey remain inaccessible but play a crucial role in the game as the locations from which the Sea Peoples launch their attacks.

The main objective of the game is for players to become either the Pharaoh of Egypt or the Great King of the Hittites. Rulers must accumulate legitimacy, a resource generated through control of core lands, construction of specific buildings, and passing Royal Decrees. Once enough legitimacy is obtained, rulers can challenge the current leader in a civil war, potentially facing other competitors. Becoming the ruler is only the beginning, as players must continue to accumulate royal powers and build their Ancient Legacy, emulating great rulers of the past.

Total War: Pharaoh introduces a captivating Royal Court system, offering multiple positions with unique powers. Players can interact with these court members, currying favor or plotting against them. Building relationships with members can grant access to special units or even lead to blackmail and threats to gain power. The intricate court dynamics add depth and intrigue to the game.

Total War: Pharaoh rejuvenates the Total War series with its unique mechanics and refreshing approach. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the series, this game promises an exciting and immersive experience.

