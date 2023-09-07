城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

即將推出的 iPhone 15 系列將獲得重大升級

By羅伯特·安德魯

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
即將推出的 iPhone 15 系列將獲得重大升級

Apple is set to launch its iPhone 15 lineup on September 12, with rumours suggesting that four iPhone models will be unveiled this year. The vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumored to be priced the same as last year or receive a marginal price increase, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to see the steepest price hike compared to the previous model.

OpenAI to Host Inaugural Developer Conference in November

OpenAI, the creator of the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, will be hosting its first developer conference in San Francisco on November 6. The conference will offer in-person attendance and live-streaming options for developers to engage with the company.

Clubhouse Transforms into Audio Messaging App

Social audio platform Clubhouse, which gained popularity during the pandemic but experienced a decline, is making a comeback as an audio messaging app. With a recent update, Clubhouse aims to be more social and unique compared to other messaging apps, offering a more interactive and immersive experience.

MediaTek Develops 3nm Chipset Using TSMC’s Technology

Leading chipset manufacturer MediaTek has developed its first 3-nanometer (nm) chip utilizing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) advanced process technology. Set to debut in 2024 as part of the MediaTek Dimensity flagship chipset series, this new chipset promises improved efficiency and performance.

Tecno Launches SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explore Edition

Tecno has launched the Tecno SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explore Edition smartphone in India, paying tribute to ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 moon mission. Sporting a white and black dual-tone leather design inspired by the moon’s surface, this device features an eco-friendly silicone-based leather rear and was previously introduced as the Tecno Magic Skin Edition in global markets.

Price Hike for PlayStation Plus in India

Sony recently announced that it would be increasing the prices of its PlayStation Plus annual plans in order to provide high-quality games and additional benefits to subscribers. The official prices for India have now been listed on the PlayStation website, reflecting an increase of nearly Rs 2,000. PlayStation Plus offers access to free games, trials, and exclusive store discounts to its subscribers, similar to Xbox Game Pass.

來源：
- [Source 1]
- [Source 2]
- [Source 3]
- [Source 4]
- [Source 5]
- [Source 6]

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論