Starfield PC 性能問題：是時候升級了嗎？

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Starfield, the highly anticipated release from developer Bethesda, has finally made its debut on Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 6. However, some PC users have been experiencing performance issues with the game. In an interview with Bloomberg Technology, Bethesda and Starfield director Todd Howard suggests that it may be time for PC gamers to consider upgrading their systems.

When asked about the lack of optimization for the PC version of the game, Howard responded by saying, “We did optimize the game for PC. It’s running great. It is a next-gen PC game. We really push the technology, so you may need to upgrade your PC for this game.” Despite some fans expressing frustration with the game’s performance, Bethesda maintains that there are a lot of great features in Starfield and the fans are responding positively.

However, many PC gamers have voiced their concerns on social media platforms. Comments on YouTube and Twitter point to issues such as frequent loading screens, poor optimization, and crashes. Some users even report that high-end graphics cards like the 4090 struggle to maintain a stable frame rate.

When it comes to PC system requirements, Bethesda recommends at least an AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K processor, an AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti graphics card, and 16 GB of RAM. While meeting the minimum requirements may allow the game to run, it may not provide the best experience for a CPU-intensive game like Starfield.

In conclusion, while Starfield brings a new and exciting universe to players, some PC users may need to consider upgrading their systems to fully enjoy the game. Bethesda acknowledges that the game pushes the boundaries of technology, and meeting the minimum requirements may not guarantee optimal performance. It might be frustrating to invest in a PC upgrade, but for enthusiasts who want to stay on the cutting edge of gaming, it’s a necessary investment.

Sources: Bloomberg Technology

