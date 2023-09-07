城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

探索星空世界：太空旅行和交通工具

By加布里埃爾博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
探索星空世界：太空旅行和交通工具

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Todd Howard, the director of Bethesda’s highly anticipated game Starfield, discussed the topic of space travel within the game. One question from a fan raised the issue of the absence of land vehicles in Starfield, to which Todd provided an explanation.

The decision to exclude land vehicles from the game was based on the impact it would have on gameplay. According to Todd, incorporating vehicles would fundamentally change the player’s experience. By focusing on foot travel after landing on a planet, Bethesda aimed to provide a more controlled and immersive experience for players.

Instead of land vehicles, players will have access to a jetpack, which can be upgraded. This allows for exploration and traversal on the planet’s surface while still maintaining the desired pacing of the game. Bethesda wanted players to take their time exploring the diverse planets and completing the quests that await them.

The interview also includes Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, discussing the publishing and distribution aspects of Starfield’s launch. The clip is a brief five minutes long but offers additional insights into the game and its release.

While some fans may have hoped for the inclusion of land vehicles in Starfield, the decision to focus on foot travel and the use of a jetpack was made with the intention of creating a more immersive and deliberate experience. As the game continues its development and more details emerge, players can look forward to exploring the vast galaxy of Starfield on foot and in their trusty spaceships.

來源：
– Interview with Todd Howard and Phil Spencer conducted by Bloomberg

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

阿爾法羅密歐推出重新詮釋的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和電動選項

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

據報導，蘋果不會在“Wonderlust”活動中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

專業技術

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
最新消息

在 GameStop 預訂《超級馬里奧兄弟奇蹟》並獲得獨家獎勵物品

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

研究人員創造了可以在復雜環境中導航的“無腦”軟機器人

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
最新消息

釋放歐洲電信行業大數據的潛力

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論