城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

感謝斯坦福大學的研究人員，大腦植入物將思想轉化為言語

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
感謝斯坦福大學的研究人員，大腦植入物將思想轉化為言語

Researchers at Stanford University have successfully used brain implants to translate thoughts into speech with the help of state-of-the-art software. The study involved the use of baby aspirin-sized sensors implanted in the brain to detect signals from speech-related areas and convert them into text displayed on a computer screen. This breakthrough technology offers hope for those suffering from conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that impair their ability to speak.

Pat Bennett, a 68-year-old ALS patient, was fitted with two sensors along the surface of her brain. These sensors, part of an intracortical brain-computer interface (BCI), transmitted brain activity related to speech attempts to the software. Over a period of four months, the software was trained to decode Bennett’s attempted speech, resulting in a speed of 62 words per minute on a computer screen. This was more than three times faster than previous records for BCI-assisted communication.

The tiny silicon electrodes implanted in Bennett’s cerebral cortex were arranged in 8-by-8 grids, with each array containing 64 electrodes. These electrodes were connected to a computer via gold wires and an AI algorithm was used to decode the electronic information from the brain. The algorithm learned to distinguish the activity associated with forming speech sounds and delivered the “best guess” of the words represented by Bennett’s attempts.

While the researchers acknowledged that the system had an error rate of 9.1% with a limited vocabulary of 50 words and 23.8% with an expanded vocabulary of 125,000 words, they considered it a significant step forward. Bennett expressed her excitement about the potential impact of this technology on the lives of nonverbal individuals, envisioning how it could improve everyday activities and allow them to communicate their thoughts in real-time.

來源：
– Stanford Medicine: [insert URL]
– Image courtesy of Steve Fisch/Stanford

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論