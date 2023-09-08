城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

蘋果發布安全更新以修補被利用的軟件漏洞

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
蘋果發布安全更新以修補被利用的軟件漏洞

Apple has issued a significant security update for iPhones and iPads in response to the discovery of newly exploited security vulnerabilities in the devices’ system software. The vulnerabilities were uncovered by researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, who found that the software flaw was actively being used to deliver a commercial spyware called Pegasus, developed and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group.

Pegasus is a powerful and expensive tool primarily utilized to target dissidents, journalists, and political opponents. Therefore, the average user is unlikely to be directly affected. However, Citizen Lab strongly recommends that all users update their devices immediately to protect against potential threats.

To install the update, iPhone users should navigate to “Settings,” select “General,” and then choose “Software Update.” If the iOS 16.6.1 software update is displayed, tap to initiate the installation process. If the update is not visible, users should return to the General page, select “About” to verify their iOS version number. If the version number is 16.6.1, the update is already installed. If the device is still using version 16.6 or an earlier iteration, users should repeat the aforementioned steps.

Should the update fail to appear, it is advised to restart the iPhone and check the internet connection. If the update is still not visible, it is recommended to wait for some time before attempting again.

This security update reinforces Apple’s commitment to promptly addressing any known vulnerabilities to ensure the privacy and security of their users.

來源：
– 美聯社

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

通過學生折扣購買 Apple 產品，享受大優惠

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

關於 6 年《GTA 2023》公告和發布日期的洩露和謠言，您應該了解的一切

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

三星在探索三星秋季活動期間提供 Galaxy A54 折扣

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

新的衛星成像技術可深入了解有害藻華

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
最新消息

誰將成為《超級馬里奧兄弟奇蹟》中您的主要選擇？

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

通過學生折扣購買 Apple 產品，享受大優惠

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

關於 6 年《GTA 2023》公告和發布日期的洩露和謠言，您應該了解的一切

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論