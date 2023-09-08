城市生活

智能視力眼鏡：用科技賦能視障人士

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
智能視力眼鏡：用科技賦能視障人士

Seetharam (Ramu) Muthangi, the creator of Smart Vision Glasses, is on a mission to improve the lives of visually impaired individuals in India. In a country with 18 million blind people, Muthangi’s innovative device offers assistance in reading, object recognition, face recognition, and navigation, all powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology.

The inspiration for Smart Vision Glasses came from personal experiences. Muthangi witnessed the challenges faced by his father, who suffered a debilitating injury, and his sister, who lost her vision due to a late diabetic retinopathy diagnosis. Determined to help others in similar situations, he developed a device that could make daily activities less tedious and empower the visually impaired to be more independent.

The Smart Vision Glasses prototype was developed in 2018 and launched last year. This lightweight wearable device is attached to a pair of eyeglasses and offers five major functions. By using Braille buttons on the frame, users can access features such as object recognition, reading, face recognition, and navigation assistance. The device is connected to a mobile phone via Bluetooth, and an accompanying mobile application provides additional support.

The device utilizes LIDAR technology, which detects objects and distances using pulsed laser light. It can read printed pages through Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and convert them into speech. It can also recognize faces and save up to 150 names for future reference. The glasses act as a walking assistant, alerting the user to obstacles in their path.

Muthangi’s company, SHG Technologies, manufactures the Smart Vision Glasses in Bengaluru, India. So far, 2,500 glasses have been sold, and the company is continuously working on improving the technology. They are currently developing a new version of the device that uses bone conduction glasses to eliminate the need for a Bluetooth band.

The Smart Vision Glasses have been well-received by blind schools, Rotary Clubs, and organizations like Vision Aid and Help the Blind Foundation, which provide grants and support for individuals in need. Clinical trials have been conducted at the Aravind Eye Hospital in Madurai, and Muthangi’s team is actively collaborating with other eye hospitals in India.

By leveraging AI and ML technology, Smart Vision Glasses are revolutionizing the lives of visually impaired individuals in India. With increased accessibility to technology, the visually impaired can continue to learn, work, and navigate the world with greater ease and independence.


– “Smart Vision Glasses: Empowering the Visually Impaired with Technology” – YourStory (source article)



