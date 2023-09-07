城市生活

真人快打的演變：從卑微的起步到技術進步

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In a recent interview on the YouTube show Hot Ones, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon discussed the evolution of the popular video game franchise and the technological advancements that have shaped its growth over the past three decades. Boon, who has been involved with the series since its inception in 1992, reflected on the incredible progress that has been made in the industry.

When questioned about actor Kumail Nanjiani’s statement that “video games are the only medium in entertainment that get better year after year because of technological advancements,” Boon shared his perspective as someone deeply involved in the gaming industry since the 1980s. He explained that the first Mortal Kombat game was created by a small team of four individuals, but the latest installment involves hundreds of people, including actors, directors, animators, and audio engineers. The opportunity for elaborate sets and the scope of the game have expanded dramatically as a result of technological advancements.

Boon humorously attributed all the improvements in the franchise to “technology’s fault.” Over the years, there have been 26 games in the Mortal Kombat series, including spin-offs, showcasing the incremental progress made possible by advancements in technology.

The upcoming release of Mortal Kombat 1 is generating significant anticipation, not only because of its technological advancements but also because it serves as a complete reboot of the franchise’s universe timeline. Developer Netherrealm has been gradually unveiling information about the game, including the involvement of actress Megan Fox as the voice of Nitara. Additionally, a new feature called “Quitality” will embarrass players who quit mid-match online with a special animation reminiscent of the iconic “Fatality” finishing moves.

Reflecting on the past, Boon revealed that he misses the ability to see his ideas come to life almost immediately, which was possible during the early days of game development. Nowadays, due to the scale and complexity of modern games, it can take six months or more to see an idea come to fruition. Boon likened the process to steering a massive ship like the Titanic and emphasized the significant impact decisions now have on the numerous individuals involved in the game’s creation.

For those intrigued by the behind-the-scenes process of developing Mortal Kombat, Boon’s interview provides valuable insights. The highly anticipated release of Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled for September 14, and fans can look forward to experiencing the evolution of the franchise on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

來源：
– Hot Ones interview with Ed Boon

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

