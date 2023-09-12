城市生活

芭比娃娃：你無法抗拒的電影商品

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has been a huge success, captivating audiences of all ages with its exploration of femininity and the pressures of perfection. If you’re a fan of the film, you’ll be delighted to know that a range of Barbie-themed merchandise is available for purchase. From soundtracks and apparel to collectible dolls and gaming accessories, there’s something for everyone.

You can buy a digital copy of the movie or preorder the physical disc. Renting the film costs $24.99, while purchasing it costs $29.99. It’s worth noting that the movie is Movies Anywhere eligible, allowing you to watch it on any participating platform.

If you’re looking to add to your Barbie collection, you can preorder the Barbie movie on 4K UHD Blu-ray. The release date is yet to be determined, but physical format movies usually become available within a few weeks of the digital version.

Fans of Ryan Gosling’s character, Ken, can rejoice with the release of the Barbie The Movie Collectible Ken Doll. This doll, wearing his iconic black fringe vest and faux fur coat, can be yours for $75. It even comes in a collectible Barbie movie packaging. The release date for this item is set for January 31, 2024.

Barbie’s album, featuring tracks from Ryan Gosling, Lizzo, and more, is available on vinyl. You can choose between a pink vinyl or an Amazon Exclusive milky clear vinyl, both of which are currently on sale.

For gaming enthusiasts, there are Barbie-themed controllers available. You can opt for a Deep Pink Xbox controller or a Nova Pink PS5 controller to add a touch of Barbie magic to your gaming setup.

If you want to show your Ken-ergy, you can preorder the ‘I Am Kenough’ hoodie from Mattel. Made of cozy material, this hoodie runs for $60 and ships on or before October 10. Mattel also offers other ‘I Am Kenough’ clothing items, including hats and hoodies.

For those looking to decorate their living space, Mattel has a range of Barbie movie-themed canvas prints available. These prints, priced at $40 each, allow you to showcase your love for Barbie.

With so many options to choose from, Barbie fans can fully immerse themselves in the world of the movie. Whether it’s through collectibles, fashion, or decor, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate Barbie: The Movie.

