Apple Watch Series 9 和 Ultra 2：2023 年有哪些新功能？

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In 2022, Apple made waves with the release of the rugged Apple Watch Ultra, one of the biggest launches in years. Last year also saw the introduction of the Series 8, which featured skin temperature sensing. While the Series 9 and Ultra 2 may not be as groundbreaking, they do bring some noteworthy upgrades to the table.

The Series 9 retains the design of its predecessor, the Series 8, but comes with a faster S9 chipset. This improved processing power not only enhances speed but also improves battery life. Siri requests can now be processed on-device, eliminating the need for a Wi-Fi connection or strong cell coverage to control your watch. Additionally, a new pink color option has been introduced.

The Ultra 2, priced at $799, is Apple’s most expensive watch. It boasts an incredibly bright display that reaches up to 3,000 nits, making it easier to check sports data that changes rapidly, such as elevation. Both the Ultra 2 and Series 9 feature a new feature called Double Tap, which allows users to perform simple actions like hanging up a call or starting a timer by tapping their finger and thumb together on the watch.

Sustainability was a key focus for Apple this year. The watches now use recycled cobalt in the battery and recycled materials in the case. Apple has also introduced a new material called FineWoven, made from 86% recycled content, for its sport loops. The company has made efforts to reduce carbon emissions by investing in renewable energy use.

Looking ahead, rumors suggest that Apple may have significant upgrades in store for the Apple Watch X, expected to be released in 2024 or 2025. Speculated improvements include a thinner case and a new strap attachment system. The Watch X may also feature a microLED display for improved battery life and a larger screen.

In terms of health-related features, Apple has consistently introduced new functionalities with each iteration. Potential future additions could include blood pressure monitoring and noninvasive blood glucose monitoring. These features would be particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes or prediabetes.

Apple’s aim to rival Garmin in the premium sport watch category is evident with the introduction of new hardware and software features. The recently announced WatchOS 10 brings enhanced capabilities to the Series 9 and Ultra 2, such as the ability to turn your phone into an automatic cycling computer during a cycling workout.

While the Apple Watch SE, the entry-level option, did not receive any upgrades this year, the Series 9 and Ultra 2 bring enough improvements to keep Apple enthusiasts excited. Preorders for these watches have already begun, with availability starting on September 22.

來源：
– WIRED (source of the original article)

