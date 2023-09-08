城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Tecno 預告推出“Phantom V Flip”——具有獨特外形、經濟實惠的翻蓋手機

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Tecno 預告推出“Phantom V Flip”——具有獨特外形、經濟實惠的翻蓋手機

Tecno, a smartphone manufacturer known for its affordable devices, is teasing the launch of a new flip phone called the “Phantom V Flip.” This upcoming release follows the success of the Tecno Phantom V Fold, which is a book-style foldable smartphone that is surprisingly affordable compared to other foldables on the market.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold, launched earlier this year, has impressed users with its sturdy build and near-invisible crease on its 7.85-inch 120Hz display. The device is competitively priced at around $1,100, making it significantly cheaper than other foldable options like the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

While the hardware of the Phantom V Fold instills confidence in the viability of affordable foldable smartphones, the software falls short. Tecno’s “HiOS” Android skin is heavy and not particularly user-friendly. However, software updates have improved the experience, indicating that Tecno is actively working on enhancing the usability of its devices.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold is currently only available in select regions, such as India. However, its success highlights the potential for foldable technology to become more accessible and affordable in the future. Tecno’s commitment to offering quality devices at lower price points is also evident in its previous releases, such as the Camon 20 Pro and Premier.

The upcoming launch of the Tecno Phantom V Flip is highly anticipated, especially due to its unique form factor, which features a circular display on the outside. The company is hosting an event on September 22 to unveil this flip phone, and fans are eager to see if it will have a similar affordable price tag like its predecessor.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip has the potential to drive other manufacturers to release more affordable flip phones, ultimately making these devices accessible to a wider audience.

來源：
– https://9to5google.com/2022/09/09/tecno-phantom-v-flip-tease/
– https://www.gsmarena.com/tecno_phantom_v_flip_to_unveil_on_september_22-news-55650.php

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論