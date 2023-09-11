城市生活

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
科技年以 Apple 活動和 Dreamforce 會議拉開帷幕

The second week of September marks the beginning of a new tech year, with major events such as Apple’s iPhone event and Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference setting the tone for the industry. These events also signal the start of the tech conference season, with shows lined up for Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Oracle.

One highly anticipated event is the initial public offering of Arm Holdings, expected to value the chip designer at $50 billion to $54.5 billion. This IPO, along with the planned public offering of delivery startup Instacart, could revive the dormant tech IPO market. The stakes are high this year, as legal battles, macroeconomic conditions, the trade war with China, and regulatory challenges have raised concerns.

The week’s events highlight both the opportunities and issues in the tech industry. Arm’s IPO showcases the strength of tech and AI, while the Google-DoJ case raises concerns about the power wielded by a few companies. The Justice Department argues that Google illegally leveraged agreements with phone makers and internet browsers to monopolize the search engine market.

Meanwhile, a Senate panel is convening to discuss responsible AI use, and bipartisan legislation is being crafted to regulate AI. Even tech giants like Apple and Salesforce are not immune to challenges, with Apple facing revenue and sales issues and Salesforce considering relocating Dreamforce due to concerns about drug use and homelessness in San Francisco.

The main concern looming over the tech landscape is AI. The closed-door nature of discussions and the potential for regulatory capture by dominant players in the industry raise questions about the fairness of regulations. However, the involvement of the Department of Justice adds seriousness to the issue.

Overall, this jam-packed tech week sets the stage for the tech industry in the coming year, with a mix of opportunities, challenges, and regulatory concerns.

