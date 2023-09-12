城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

台灣推出數字資產行業新指南

By曼波布雷西亞

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
台灣推出數字資產行業新指南

Taiwan has joined the growing list of countries implementing regulations for the digital asset industry. The Taiwan Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has developed ten guiding principles aimed at striking a balance between fostering innovation and protecting investors.

One of the key provisions in the guidelines is a crackdown on offshore exchanges operating in Taiwan without obtaining FSC licenses. This means that global exchanges like Binance, Bitfinex, and Kraken, which have been operating without complying with regulations in multiple jurisdictions, will now face tougher scrutiny.

Taiwan has experienced the negative effects of unregulated exchanges, as it was one of the worst affected countries by the collapse of FTX. As a result, the FSC is taking proactive measures to safeguard investors and ensure the stability of the digital asset market.

In addition to cracking down on rogue exchanges, Taiwan’s new guidelines also require Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) to seek approval from the FSC before publishing advertisements. VASPs are also required to segregate customer assets from operating capital and implement robust anti-money laundering (AML) programs. The guidelines further prohibit the offering of complex derivative products to retail investors, imposing severe penalties for non-compliance.

Token issuance is another area addressed by the guidelines. VASPs will be required to disclose their white papers to the FSC for review before issuing tokens. This measure aims to promote transparency and protect investors from fraudulent schemes.

It is worth noting that the FSC’s jurisdiction does not cover Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), as their unique characteristics and composability require more comprehensive regulations.

Taiwan’s move to regulate the digital asset industry reflects the growing trend among global regulators to catch up with the rapid development of the crypto market. By implementing these guidelines, Taiwan aims to create a safer and more transparent environment for investors while nurturing innovation in the digital asset sector.

來源：
– [來源 1]
– [來源 2]

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論