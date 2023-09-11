城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

特斯拉和高通飆升，道瓊斯工業平均指數上漲

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
特斯拉和高通飆升，道瓊斯工業平均指數上漲

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.3% or 88 points, while the Nasdaq surged by 1.2% and the S&P 500 rose by 0.7%. Tesla experienced a significant boost, with its stock rising over 10% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company to overweight from equalweight. The upgrade was based on the potential impact of Tesla’s supercomputer, Dojo, which can process data from its vehicles to train AI models for self-driving cars. Morgan Stanley analysts predict that Dojo could add up to $500 billion to Tesla’s enterprise value by driving faster adoption of “robotaxis” and network services.

The chipmaker Qualcomm also performed well, seeing a 4% increase in its stock price. This came after it expanded its deal to supply Apple with 5G modems for its iPhones through 2025. The timing of the deal is strategic, as Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 15 at an upcoming launch event. Wedbush estimates that a quarter of Apple’s 1.2 billion installed base has not upgraded their iPhones in four years, presenting an opportunity for Apple to raise prices for the iPhone 15 Pro and Max models.

Disney and Charter Communications resolved a dispute over cable fees, allowing Charter’s cable customers to once again access several Disney-owned channels. The agreement also grants some Spectrum customers access to ad-supported apps Disney+ and ESPN+. This positive development has boosted investor sentiment in media stocks like Fox Corp Class A, Paramount, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

In other news, JM Smucker made a deal to acquire Hostess Brands for $34.25 per share, valuing the latter at approximately $5.6 billion. Though JM Smucker’s stock fell by 6%, Hostess saw a 19% jump to a fresh 52-week high. JM Smucker emerged victorious against competition from General Mills in the bidding war for Hostess Brands.

Overall, the stock market saw positive movements driven by upgrades, significant deals, resolving disputes, and strategic product launches.

定義：
– Dow Jones Industrial Average: a stock market index that measures the stock performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
– S&P 500: a stock market index that tracks the performance of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
– Nasdaq: a stock market index that includes approximately 3,000 stocks traded on the Nasdaq exchange, which is known for its technology-focused companies.
– Tesla: an electric vehicle and clean energy company.
– Qualcomm Incorporated: a multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company.
– Apple: a technology company known for its consumer electronics, software, and services.
– Disney: a multinational entertainment and media conglomerate.
– Charter Communications: a telecommunications and mass media company.
– JM Smucker: a food and beverage company known for its various consumer brands.
– Hostess Brands: a company that produces snack cakes and baked goods.
– General Mills: a multinational food manufacturing company.

來源：
– Morgan Stanley client note
– 韋德布什分析

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

尋找先進文明的科技標誌

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論