城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

蘋果股價下跌，英特爾表現出色，股市低開

By加布里埃爾博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
蘋果股價下跌，英特爾表現出色，股市低開

Stocks opened lower on Thursday following a discouraging update on the labor market. Apple continued its recent decline, while chipmaker Intel extended its winning streak. The Labor Department reported that initial jobless claims unexpectedly decreased last week, reaching the lowest level since February. Continuing claims also saw a significant drop. Despite the positive news on jobless claims, the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its current interest rates and prioritize a strong jobs market to combat inflation.

AAPL stock declined 2.9% after reports suggested that China might expand its ban on iPhones to include state-owned companies and government-backed agencies. C3.ai experienced a 12.2% decrease in stock value following its first-quarter earnings report, which revealed a loss of 9 cents per share but beat revenue expectations. Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives remains optimistic about C3.ai’s long-term potential in the artificial intelligence market.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9% to 13,748, its fourth consecutive loss, while the S&P 500 declined by 0.3% to 4,451. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to increase by 0.2% to 34,500 thanks to the strength of Intel. Intel’s stock rose by 3.2%, marking its longest daily winning streak in several months.

Sources: [Source1], [Source2]

定義：

The labor market refers to the supply of labor in the economy and the demand for that labor by employers.

Initial jobless claims are the number of people who file for unemployment benefits for the first time. Lower numbers indicate a healthier job market.

Continuing claims are the number of people who are receiving unemployment benefits and have already filed an initial claim.

The Federal Reserve, or the Fed, is the central bank of the United States and is responsible for monetary policy, including setting interest rates.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market refers to the development and application of computer systems that can perform tasks that usually require human intelligence.

Sources: [Source1: Kiplinger], [Source2: Bloomberg]

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

您可以擁有 Sebastien Loeb 的定制邁凱倫 675LT Spider

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

數字月刊簡介：離線閱讀體驗

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
專業技術

不丹利用區塊鏈技術推出自主主權國家數字身份證

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

專業技術

您可以擁有 Sebastien Loeb 的定制邁凱倫 675LT Spider

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

數字月刊簡介：離線閱讀體驗

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
專業技術

不丹利用區塊鏈技術推出自主主權國家數字身份證

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

歐洲航天局證實風神衛星成功脫離軌道

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論