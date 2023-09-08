Steam 商店顯示控制器兼容性信息

城市生活

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Valve has announced that the Steam store and desktop app will soon feature information about game compatibility with Sony’s DualSense and DualShock controllers. The update is set to go live in October, and it is aimed at helping players find games that support popular PC video game controllers.

In order to provide this information, Valve has added a questionnaire to Steamworks, its game creation tools for the Steam store. Developers can now specify whether their game offers full or partial support for Xbox, DualShock, and DualSense controllers. The filters will also display the usage level of each PlayStation controller, allowing gamers to see which gamepads are most commonly used.

The decision to implement this feature comes as a response to the increasing number of players using PlayStation controllers. According to Valve, Sony controller usage has grown from 11 percent of sessions in 2018 to 27 percent today. Valve also revealed that over 87 million Steam users have played at least one game using a controller since 2017. Among this group, 69 percent have used Xbox controllers, while the remaining players have used a mix of PlayStation controllers, Switch Pro Controllers, and various other devices.

This update is just the first step towards making it easier for players to find games that are compatible with their preferred controllers. Valve hints that more controller-friendly features could be added to the Steam store in the future, which will further enhance the gaming experience for Steam users.

Sources: Valve

